Siddhant Chaturvedi shares BTS video from 'Dhadak 2'
Siddhant Chaturvedi just dropped a behind-the-scenes video from Dhadak 2, showing off some serious Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves as he gets into character as Neelesh Ahirwar.
Set to the track All Is Fair in Love and Brostep (with Ragga Twins), he jokingly calls it "Neelesh's Anger Management 101," giving fans a fun peek at his unique prep style.
More than just dance moves
Chaturvedi also shared more candid moments from set—think being chained on railway tracks, goofing around with a dog, and dancing in the streets.
There's even an auto-rickshaw ride with co-star Triptii Dimri and a lakeside jam session that capture the film's lively vibe.
A quick shot of his physiotherapy hints at how physically demanding filming has been.
About 'Dhadak 2'
Dhadak 2 is the sequel to the hit 2018 film Dhadak (itself based on Marathi film Sairat).
This time, along with Chaturvedi and Dimri, you'll see Anil Kapoor and Dharmendra in key roles.
The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.