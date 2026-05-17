Faasil and Sshivada to lead Kumar thriller after Chennai pooja Entertainment May 17, 2026

Fahadh Faasil and Sshivada are set to lead an upcoming thriller directed by Prem Kumar, the filmmaker behind 96.

The project kicked off with a pooja ceremony in Chennai on May 16, 2026, and was announced with a poster and event video.

While the plot is still under wraps, fans can expect something suspenseful.