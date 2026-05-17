Faasil and Sshivada to lead Kumar thriller after Chennai pooja
Entertainment
Fahadh Faasil and Sshivada are set to lead an upcoming thriller directed by Prem Kumar, the filmmaker behind 96.
The project kicked off with a pooja ceremony in Chennai on May 16, 2026, and was announced with a poster and event video.
While the plot is still under wraps, fans can expect something suspenseful.
Supporting cast announced, core crew returns
Alongside Fahadh and Sshivada, actors Chetan, Harish Uthaman, and Karunakaran will play key roles.
Prem Kumar is bringing back his go-to crew, Govind Vasantha for music, Mahendiran Jayaraju on cinematography, and R Govindaraj handling editing, reuniting the team that made his earlier films stand out.