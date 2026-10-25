Faasil's 'Karate Chandran' starts 140-day Kottayam shoot, Roy's independent debut
Entertainment
Fahadh Faasil's new Malayalam movie, Karate Chandran, has officially begun shooting in Kottayam with the film's pooja and switch-on ceremonies.
The film is set for a long 140-day shoot and marks Roy's first film as an independent director. He previously worked alongside Dileesh Pothan as co-director.
Faasil, Pothan, Pushkaran produce 'Karate Chandran'
Produced by Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran, Karate Chandran brings together a strong cast including Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, and Renji Panicker.
The story and script come from S Hareesh and Vinoy Thomas, while the technical crew features cinematographer Rakesh Haridas, editor Kiran Das, and composer Justin Varghese.
This film follows Faasil's recent appearance in the Telugu movie Don't Trouble the Trouble.