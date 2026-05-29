'Faces' streaming on Sun NXT May 29, 2026 follows Nithya's PTSD
Entertainment
Faces, a psychological thriller by Neelesh E.K., starts streaming on Sun NXT from May 29, 2026.
The film, originally in Malayalam and now later made available in Tamil, follows Nithya (Hannah Reji Koshy), who's dealing with PTSD and memory loss after a gas explosion turns her world upside down.
'Faces' conspiracy thriller has 8.9 IMDb
Things get seriously trippy for Nithya when she starts seeing her missing boyfriend Michael's face when she meets any man. As she digs deeper, she uncovers a dangerous conspiracy tied to the explosion.
With Kalesh Ramanand in the cast and music by Gopi Sundar, Faces has pulled an impressive 8.9 IMDb rating.