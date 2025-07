Fahadh Faasil-Kalyani Priyadarshan's 'Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira' postponed Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

If you were waiting for Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, here's an update: the film's release has been moved up a week to August 29, 2025.

This Malayalam rom-com stars Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, with Revathi Pillai from Kota Factory also joining the cast.

Directed by Althaf Salim, it teases a quirky wedding-themed love story.