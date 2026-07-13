'Don't Trouble the Trouble' teaser: Fahadh Faasil plays charming magician
What's the story
The teaser for Don't Trouble the Trouble, starring Fahadh Faasil and Ssara Palekar, was released on Monday. The fantasy drama is written and directed by Shashank Yeleti and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on September 11. The film's teaser gives a glimpse into Faasil's character, Suri, introducing Palekar's character, Divya, to magic tricks.
Teaser details
What to expect from the fantasy drama
The teaser hints at a mix of comedy, suspense, and fantasy, with Divya seemingly possessing powers that Suri can't explain.
The action-packed scenes show Suri making quick escapes while Divya appears to gain her own abilities.
The film was reportedly shot in both Malayalam and Telugu simultaneously, with a dubbed Tamil version.
No official plot details have been revealed yet.
Cast addition
More about cast of film
Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter India revealed that actor Saurabh Sachdeva has joined the film's cast.
Sachdeva, a veteran acting coach and performer, was recently seen in the Malayalam film Eko.
With Don't Trouble the Trouble, he continues to make his mark across multiple regional industries.
Meanwhile, Faasil was recently seen in Idhayam Murali and Patriot.
Production insights
Meet crew members of the project
The movie is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, and SS Karthikeya under the banners of Arka Mediaworks and Showing Business.
The music is composed by Kaala Bhairava, with cinematography by Brad Francis ACS and editing by Praveen Anthony.
Don't Trouble the Trouble marks Yeleti's return to direction after Mana Mugguri Love Story (2017) and his first collaboration with Faasil.