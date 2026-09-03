'Saiyaara' singer Faheem to embark on his 1st-ever India tour
What's the story
Singer-songwriter Faheem Abdullah, known for songs like Ishq and Saiyaara, is set to embark on his first-ever India tour. Titled The Unbecoming Tour, the tour will cover six cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, from November 20 to December 27. The tour is produced and promoted by Team Innovation.
Artist's evolution
Abdullah's journey in the music industry
Abdullah has spent the last few years developing a unique musical style that blends indie folk, contemporary rock, and Urdu and Kashmiri poetic traditions.
He started his career by releasing music independently but gained wider recognition with Ishq featuring Rauhan Malik.
His debut album Lost;Found further cemented his position in India's independent music scene with songs exploring love, longing, memory, and home.
Mainstream crossover
His rise to fame
Abdullah was part of Coke Studio Bharat's Hoor and later ventured into film music with tracks like Chand Mera Dil.
His recent song Saiyaara has introduced him to an even larger mainstream audience.
Abdullah has shared his vision for his tour, saying in a statement, "This new chapter is about stripping away the formal identity of being an artist and unlearning everything the industry expects of me."
Tickets will be available exclusively on thumpN from Saturday at 2:00pm IST.