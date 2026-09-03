'Saiyaara' singer Faheem to embark on his 1st-ever India tour

Abdullah was part of Coke Studio Bharat's Hoor and later ventured into film music with tracks like Chand Mera Dil.

His recent song Saiyaara has introduced him to an even larger mainstream audience.

Abdullah has shared his vision for his tour, saying in a statement, "This new chapter is about stripping away the formal identity of being an artist and unlearning everything the industry expects of me."

Tickets will be available exclusively on thumpN from Saturday at 2:00pm IST.