Fakhri debuts in Telugu as 'Nenu Ready' 1st song releases

Nargis Fakhri just made her Telugu film debut in Nenu Ready, and the first song, Konchem Konchem, is out now.

The track stars Havish and Kavya Thapar sharing some sweet on-screen chemistry, while Fakhri pops up in a special appearance.

Directed by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina and produced by Koneru Satyanarayana and Nikhila Koneru under Harniks India LLP, the film looks set to bring some fresh energy to Tollywood.