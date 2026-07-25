Fakhri debuts in Telugu as 'Nenu Ready' 1st song releases
Nargis Fakhri just made her Telugu film debut in Nenu Ready, and the first song, Konchem Konchem, is out now.
The track stars Havish and Kavya Thapar sharing some sweet on-screen chemistry, while Fakhri pops up in a special appearance.
Directed by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina and produced by Koneru Satyanarayana and Nikhila Koneru under Harniks India LLP, the film looks set to bring some fresh energy to Tollywood.
Meyer Bharadwaj Sastry on 'Konchem Konchem'
Konchem Konchem is a breezy romantic number composed by Mickey J Meyer, sung by Sameera Bharadwaj, with lyrics from Saraswathiputra Ramajogayya Sastry.
Besides the leads, you'll spot familiar faces like Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.
With its catchy music and vibrant visuals, Nenu Ready seems like one to watch for fans of new-age Telugu cinema.