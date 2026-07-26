Fakhri makes Telugu debut in 'Nenu Ready' directed by Rao
Entertainment
Nargis Fakhri is stepping into Telugu films for the first time with Nenu Ready, a film about an engaged couple dealing with hilarious cultural differences.
Directed by Nakkina Trinadha Rao, the film also features Havish, Kavya Thapar, and Brahmanandam and Vennela Kishore.
'Konchem Konchem' drops in Hyderabad
The movie's first song, Konchem Konchem, just dropped in Hyderabad: think catchy tunes by Mickey J Meyer and some colorful dance moves from Fakhri herself.
Director Rao shared he always pictured Fakhri in this role and was glad the team agreed.
Lead actor Havish admitted he was a bit shy filming romantic scenes but called the film packed with entertainment.
Release date coming soon!