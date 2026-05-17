Fakhri making Tollywood debut in 'Nenu Ready' in silver outfit
Entertainment
Nargis Fakhri is making her Tollywood debut in Nenu Ready, showing off a flashy dance number in a silver outfit.
The film, directed by Nakkina Trinadha Rao, stars Havish and Kavya Thapar.
The poster gives major party vibes: think vibrant lights and energetic background dancers.
'Nenu Ready' wraps production, June release
Alongside Fakhri, the movie features comedy legends like Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, and VTV Ganesh.
With music by Mickey J Meyer and visuals from Nizar Shafi, production is wrapped up.
Teasers hint at a story about a Telangana girl and an Andhra boy, which has already gotten fans excited.
Mark your calendars: Nenu Ready drops in the second week of June!