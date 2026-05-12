Fakhri replaces Bhatia in Kapoor's 'Ragini 3' supernatural thriller
Entertainment
Nargis Fakhri is now set to star opposite Aayush Sharma in Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming supernatural thriller, Ragini 3, taking over from Tamannaah Bhatia.
Directed by Shashanka Ghosh (of Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding fame), the film promises a fresh "date night horror" vibe.
Shooting kicks off this July, with a release aimed for 2027.
Third 'Ragini MMS' shifts to suspense
This third Ragini MMS film is shifting away from its usual mix of horror and bold themes to focus more on supernatural suspense with some humor thrown in.
Junaid Khan joins the cast, and Fakhri is reportedly playing a police officer.
After some earlier delays due to director changes, things are back on track for this new direction.