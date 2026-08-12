Reporter sues over firing linked to Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni case
What's the story
The fallout from the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal dispute has led to yet another lawsuit, Page Six revealed. Former Daily Mail reporter James Vituscka is suing his ex-employer, claiming they fired him for his involvement in the high-profile case. The lawsuit, filed on Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleges whistleblower retaliation, sex and disability discrimination, sexual harassment, interference with protected rights, and wrongful termination.
Case details
Vituscka claims he was pressured to sign a declaration
Vituscka was reportedly named in the Lively-Baldoni case after discussing its fallout with Lively's publicist and Baldoni's representatives.
He wanted to hire his own lawyer but claims the Daily Mail discouraged him from doing so.
Instead, he alleges that the outlet "pressured" him into signing a declaration containing language he was uncomfortable with, including a statement that he "regretted" the actions that led to his involvement.
Denial
'Entirely meritless and unsupported by the facts'
The Daily Mail has "categorically" denied Vituscka's allegations, calling his lawsuit an "inaccurate account of the circumstances surrounding the declaration he signed in connection with the Lively-Baldoni litigation."
In a statement to Page Six, it said, "At no point did Daily Mail pressure James to sign a declaration he believed to be untrue."
The outlet added that Vituscka's claims are "entirely meritless and unsupported by the facts."
Allegations
Vituscka pulled into the legal battle after texting Baldoni's PR
Vituscka alleges that after Lively filed a sexual-harassment complaint against Baldoni in December 2024, he texted Baldoni's PR crisis manager, Melissa Nathan, about the apparent discrepancy.
His texts later became part of Baldoni's legal filings, pulling him into the bitter litigation.
He claims his words were selectively quoted and stripped of context, leading to a subpoena for documents and testimony.
Response
'I became a journalist to find the truth...': Vituscka
In a statement to Page Six, Vituscka said, "I became a journalist to find the truth and have the courage to tell it."
He added that he never imagined that refusing to compromise his principles could cost him everything he had built.
His lawyer also said, "We intend to hold the Daily Mail accountable for the way our client was treated."