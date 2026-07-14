Justin Baldoni pushes back against Blake Lively's $8M fee request

Baldoni's attorneys have argued that Lively's request for $8 million in fees is excessive compared to a similar request from The New York Times, which only sought $181,622.7 in attorneys' fees for a "motion to dismiss precisely the same defamation claim."

This claim was made after Baldoni sued the Times for $250 million in 2024, alleging defamation over reports of a smear campaign against Lively.

That claim was later dismissed.