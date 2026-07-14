Justin Baldoni pushes back against Blake Lively's $8M fee request
What's the story
Actor-director Justin Baldoni has requested a federal judge to deny or "substantially reduce" actor Blake Lively's request for over $8 million in attorneys' fees and litigation costs, PEOPLE confirmed. In a filing on Monday, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios called Lively's request "anything but a typical fee motion," alleging her attorneys charged "excessive" hourly rates. The dispute is part of their ongoing legal battle that began during the production and promotion of It Ends With Us.
Fee dispute
Baldoni compares 'The New York Times's request to Lively's
Baldoni's attorneys have argued that Lively's request for $8 million in fees is excessive compared to a similar request from The New York Times, which only sought $181,622.7 in attorneys' fees for a "motion to dismiss precisely the same defamation claim."
This claim was made after Baldoni sued the Times for $250 million in 2024, alleging defamation over reports of a smear campaign against Lively.
That claim was later dismissed.
Overstaffing allegations
Overstaffed case
Baldoni's filing also claimed that the case was overstaffed, with multiple attorneys present at hearings, excessive internal conferencing, and 7,070.2 billable hours billed by 82 timekeepers.
They argued this is about 20 times what courts have previously approved in similar high-profile defamation cases.
"The most cursory review of Lively's submission shows multiple lawyers at the same hearings, numerous charges for lawyers conferencing...and to put it mildly, extremely excessive research and online investigation," the filing alleges.
Additional claims
Baldoni opposes her fee request
Apart from attorneys' fees, Lively is also seeking $539,514.01 in costs and expenses. Baldoni's filing has described this amount as "whopping."
The filing asks Judge Lewis Liman to deny the motion altogether or reduce any fees awarded to Lively.
They argue that Lively has not provided credible evidence showing that the fees and costs she seeks are reasonable, hence her fee motion should be denied in its entirety.
Counterargument
Legal team calls it a 'comprehensive and necessary' work
In response to Baldoni's filing, Lively's attorneys Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson defended their client's fee request.
They argued that the work required to defeat Baldoni's countersuit was "comprehensive and necessary to achieve the complete win that was secured."
They added that Lively "has paid, and continues to pay" her legal bills and intends to seek any additional attorneys' fees incurred while litigating the fee application itself.
Statement
Lively's attorneys emphasize the ruling's precedent
Lively's attorneys emphasized that the fee request is about more than just reimbursing their client.
They said, "Thanks to this landmark decision, those considering using a lawsuit as a weapon of intimidation have been put on notice that there are consequences for doing so."
"The value of this ruling is in the precedent it creates, the accountability it imposes, and the protection it provides to those who may one day find themselves facing similar retaliation for speaking the truth."
Legal saga
A look at the legal battle
The legal battle between Lively and Baldoni began in December 2024 when Lively sued him.
He later countersued her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million.
Judge Liman dismissed the countersuit in June 2025.
A year later, after the judge ruled she was owed fees, Lively requested $7,495,526.87 in attorneys' fees and $539,514.01 in litigation costs under California Civil Code Section 47.1.