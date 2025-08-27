Next Article
'Fallout' S02 teaser: Video game adaptation returns with 'New Vegas'
The first look at Fallout Season 2 is here! Titled Fallout: New Vegas, the new season hits Prime Video on December 17, 2025.
The teaser shows off a wild, post-apocalyptic Las Vegas and hints at fresh mysteries and action-packed adventures inspired by the hit video game.
Season's plot and cast details
Picking up right after last season's cliffhanger, Ella Purnell returns as Lucy, now journeying through the dangerous wasteland with a Ghoul as she tries to understand why her father went to Las Vegas.
Expect more twists as characters fight to protect their loved ones in a world wrecked by nuclear war.
The cast features Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Walton Goggins.
Episodes drop weekly until the finale in February.