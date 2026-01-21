Fallout S02E06 drops January 21: Here's what to know
The sixth episode of Fallout Season 2 lands on Prime Video this Wednesday, January 21.
The show's been rolling out new episodes every week, with the finale set for February 4—so we're heading into the final stretch.
Quick recap & what's next
Last time, Lucy punched a Ghoul out a window after he betrayed her (ouch), and Hank was later seen with her in his custody.
Now, in episode six, Hank and Lucy end up in a lab where they find mind-control chips made from Robert House's tech—now being used by all sorts of people, including members of NCR and Caesar's Legion.
Hank wants Lucy to try activating one of these chips on them.
Where to watch & who's in it?
You can catch every episode only on Prime Video.
The series is based on the hit video game franchise and stars Ella Purnell as Lucy, Walton Goggins as The Ghoul / Cooper Howard, and Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean.