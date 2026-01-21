Fallout S02E06 drops January 21: Here's what to know

Quick recap & what's next

Last time, Lucy punched a Ghoul out a window after he betrayed her (ouch), and Hank was later seen with her in his custody.

Now, in episode six, Hank and Lucy end up in a lab where they find mind-control chips made from Robert House's tech—now being used by all sorts of people, including members of NCR and Caesar's Legion.

Hank wants Lucy to try activating one of these chips on them.