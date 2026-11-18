Fan defends Dhanush after security pushes at 'OM' event
A video of Dhanush's security team pushing fans at the OM pre-release event is making the rounds online, and some people are blaming the actor.
But Gowtham Naidu, a longtime fan who was involved, spoke up to clear things up. He says Dhanush shouldn't get the hate for what happened.
Gowtham Naidu posts selfie with Dhanush
Gowtham posted a selfie with Dhanush taken just before things got messy. He explained he asked for a selfie, but was pulled to the ground by security.
Gowtham Naidu wrote, "I only asked for a selfie." After 10 years as a fan, he still sees Dhanush as "I have been a fan of Dhanush Anna for the past 10 years."