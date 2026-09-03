Ranbir, Yash to lead special fan events for 'Ramayana': Report
What's the story
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are all set to connect with their fans in Delhi and Bengaluru ahead of the release of Ramayana: Part 1. Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the film, will reportedly lead a special fan event in Delhi on October 31. Meanwhile, Yash aka the movie's Ravana will host a similar event in Bengaluru on November 1, per Mid-Day. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.
Film's release
Hyderabad event being planned, too
The film, which has been generating a lot of buzz, will only benefit from city-dedicated events with the lead stars.
"The idea is to create a pan-India connect. Ranbir and Yash will lead the interactions in their respective cities," a source told the portal.
What's more, makers are planning a summit in Hyderabad, too, potentially a day before Ramayana's India release on November 8.
Film
More about 'Ramayana: Part 1'
Ramayana: Part 1 is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will capture the age-old epic on a grand scale.
A second part will follow next year on Diwali.
Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, among others, make up the rest of the cast.