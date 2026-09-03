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Home / News / Entertainment News / Ranbir, Yash to lead special fan events for 'Ramayana': Report 
Ranbir, Yash to lead special fan events for 'Ramayana': Report 
'Ramayana: Part 1' releases on November 8

Ranbir, Yash to lead special fan events for 'Ramayana': Report 

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 03, 2026
11:05 am
What's the story

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are all set to connect with their fans in Delhi and Bengaluru ahead of the release of Ramayana: Part 1. Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the film, will reportedly lead a special fan event in Delhi on October 31. Meanwhile, Yash aka the movie's Ravana will host a similar event in Bengaluru on November 1, per Mid-Day. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

Film's release

Hyderabad event being planned, too

The film, which has been generating a lot of buzz, will only benefit from city-dedicated events with the lead stars.

"The idea is to create a pan-India connect. Ranbir and Yash will lead the interactions in their respective cities," a source told the portal.

What's more, makers are planning a summit in Hyderabad, too, potentially a day before Ramayana's India release on November 8.

Film

More about 'Ramayana: Part 1' 

Ramayana: Part 1 is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will capture the age-old epic on a grand scale.

A second part will follow next year on Diwali.

Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, among others, make up the rest of the cast.

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