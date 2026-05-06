Vijay's fan gets actor's face tattooed after historic election win

A die-hard fan of Tamil actor-politician Vijay has gone viral after getting the actor's face tattooed on his chest. The fan, identified as Vishwa Vijay, got the tattoo following the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief's historic win in his first election. Speaking to PTI, he said that Vijay is "everything" to him.

Fan's statement 'He is my brother, my emotion' The fan was seen standing in a crowded corridor as the camera zoomed in on the tattoo in a viral video. He told PTI, "I am not just his fan. He is my brother, my emotion - he is everything to me." The tattoo is permanent, he confirmed.

Twitter Post Check out the tattoo here VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: A fan of TVK chief Vijay gets the actor’s portrait tattooed to celebrate the party’s victory in the recent Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/F0RD869uuT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2026

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Election victory TVK's massive victory in Tamil Nadu Vijay's party TVK recently ended the decades-long rule of Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu with a massive victory. Fans across the state celebrated this milestone, with some even going to extreme lengths to express their admiration. The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held on April 23 to elect all 234 members of the 17th Legislative Assembly.

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Fan tragedy Another fan attempted suicide In a tragic incident, another fan of Vijay, K Mahendran (28), from Krishnagiri, attempted suicide after hearing news that the actor might lose the polls. He allegedly cut his throat just before the May 4 vote count began. He was rushed to Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital and is currently undergoing critical treatment.