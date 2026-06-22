Will Vijay reveal 'Jana Nayagan' release date today?
What's the story
The release of Jana Nayagan, the upcoming Tamil film starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay, got pushed from its original January 9 release date due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification. The full movie was also leaked online before its official release, prompting widespread condemnation from celebrities and technicians. Yet, buzz among fans refuses to die. The latest speculation is that a new release date will be announced on Vijay's birthday on Monday, June 22.
Fan speculation
Fans hope for release date announcement
Fans of Vijay have taken to social media to express their hopes that KVN Productions will announce the release date of Jana Nayagan on his birthday. One fan wrote, "What if @KvnProductions surprises us with the #JanaNayagan release date announcement tomorrow? If it happens, it will be the next best day for #ThalapathyVijay fans after May 10 #CMJosephVijay." Another user requested an update from the makers.
Film's journey
Why was 'Jana Nayagan' delayed?
Jana Nayagan was originally set to release in January but faced certification-related issues after it reportedly failed to get clearance from the CBFC. The makers subsequently approached the court over this matter. After a legal battle with the CBFC, they withdrew their case and submitted the film to the Revising Committee. Since then, there has been no official update on its certification status or revised release date.
Political transition
Significance of 'Jana Nayagan's release
The delay in Jana Nayagan's release has only heightened interest in the project. The film is seen as Vijay's last big-screen outing before he fully enters politics. His transition from a cinema superstar to a political leader has made Jana Nayagan even more significant for fans. Interestingly, the film's title translates to "People's Leader."
Star-studded film
Everything to know about 'Jana Nayagan'
Apart from Vijay, Jana Nayagan also stars actors Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. Despite the challenges it has faced, the film remains one of the most anticipated Tamil releases due to its scale and significance for Vijay's fans. Surely, it'll be a money spinner upon its eventual release. Meanwhile, fans are busy celebrating their Thalapathy's 52nd birthday.