Will Vijay reveal 'Jana Nayagan' release date today?

Fan speculation

Fans hope for release date announcement

Fans of Vijay have taken to social media to express their hopes that KVN Productions will announce the release date of Jana Nayagan on his birthday. One fan wrote, "What if @KvnProductions surprises us with the #JanaNayagan release date announcement tomorrow? If it happens, it will be the next best day for #ThalapathyVijay fans after May 10 #CMJosephVijay." Another user requested an update from the makers.