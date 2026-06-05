'Jana Nayagan' producers to refund advances amid release delay

More than five months after its initial release date of January 9, KVN Productions is set to refund distributor advances for the film Jana Nayagan . The decision comes as the production house prepares to take full control of the movie's release after pending certification and legal issues are resolved. Mohan Suprith, business head of KVN Productions, confirmed this development in a recent interview with SCREEN.

Statement 'Unfair to keep them in loop': Suprith Suprith said, "While we are still in talks, we have decided to refund the money to the film distributors. We felt it was unfair to keep them in loop, while we are still waiting for a possible release date." This decision comes after Jana Nayagan's original release date in January was missed due to an unresolved dispute over its Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) rating.

Certification dispute Why was the film's release delayed? The CBFC's regional panel had initially recommended a UA 16+ certificate for Jana Nayagan, but the final clearance was delayed. KVN Productions had approached the Madras High Court to expedite the certification process to meet its release date. However, on January 9, the same day of its intended release, a division bench of the Madras High Court stayed a single judge's order in this matter, saying the filmmakers should follow the due certification process.

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Legal proceedings Producers withdrew petition in February In February 2026, producers withdrew their writ petition and resubmitted the film for review through CBFC's standard process. The Revising Committee eventually screened the film, but further delays in issuing the certificate followed. To this day, clarity on a release date is not there.

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Financial impact Financial losses across distribution chain The prolonged delay in Jana Nayagan's release has reportedly caused significant financial damage across the distribution chain. Distributors worldwide are estimated to have suffered losses of around ₹200 crore, primarily from interest payments on finances committed to the film. Theater owners also faced difficulties during the Pongal 2026 season as no other January release could compensate for Jana Nayagan's absence from screens.