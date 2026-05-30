When will Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release? TN minister reveals

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay 's last film, Jana Nayagan , is yet to receive its censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Tamil Nadu's Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Rajmohan Arumugam, confirmed this to the media on Friday. He said that the movie can only be released after getting the censor certificate.

Minister's statement 'Film can be released after getting censor certificate' While addressing the media, Arumugam said, "The film can be released only after obtaining censor certification. If the censor certificate is granted, we can release it." He added that this rule applies to all films and not just Jana Nayagan. "We cannot do such things to any film for political reasons or any other reasons," he said. "It can only be released after all required certifications are properly and legally obtained. The work for that is currently in progress."

Release date Producer confirms waiting for censor certificate Despite several ticketing websites listing June as the release month for Jana Nayagan, no official confirmation has been made yet. Venkat K Narayana, the film's producer from KVN Productions, recently said they are waiting for the censor certificate to announce a new release date. "The release date will be announced as soon as we get the censor certificate," he said.

Advertisement