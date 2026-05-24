Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to finally release on June 19?
What's the story
Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, is awaiting the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan. Originally scheduled to release on January 9, the movie is waiting for clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, new developments suggest that the movie might premiere soon. Zomato's ticketing platform, District, has listed the actioner for June 19, 2026, though the makers haven't confirmed this release date yet.
Film details
Meet the cast and crew
Notably, another major platform, BookMyShow, says that the project will release in June, but a specific date has not been mentioned. The film is directed by H Vinoth and stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. Produced by KVN Productions with music by Anirudh Ravichander, Jana Nayagan has been eagerly awaited despite facing challenges such as online leaks and delays.
Fan anticipation
Fans await official word on 'Jana Nayagan's release
The news of Jana Nayagan's potential release date has sent fans into a frenzy. Social media platforms are flooded with screenshots of the District app notifications, as fans eagerly await an official confirmation from the production house. Recently, producer Venkat K Narayana told the media that the CBFC certificate could come "anytime soon." The movie will reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.