'Jana Nayagan' might release on June 19

Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to finally release on June 19?

By Isha Sharma 04:53 pm May 24, 202604:53 pm

What's the story

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, is awaiting the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan. Originally scheduled to release on January 9, the movie is waiting for clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, new developments suggest that the movie might premiere soon. Zomato's ticketing platform, District, has listed the actioner for June 19, 2026, though the makers haven't confirmed this release date yet.