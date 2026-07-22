Fans say theaters charge over 'Jana Nayagan' ₹190 cap
Vijay's new film Jana Nayagan is making headlines, not just for its release, but because fans say theaters are charging way over the ₹190 ticket cap set by the state.
Things got heated after a video allegedly from Namakkal went viral, showing people confronting theater staff about ₹300 tickets.
The buzz quickly moved online, with many tagging Vijay and asking him to step in.
Theater owners blame scalpers
Theater owners say they aren't breaking any rules and point fingers at scalpers who buy up tickets and resell them for as much as ₹1,000.
Fans aren't convinced: some urged others to "Let us report this corruption to our CMO's whatsapp number," while another joked about what would happen if Vijay wasn't involved.
Meanwhile, after some certification delays, Jana Nayagan finally hits theaters on July 23, 2026.