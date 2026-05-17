Cannes: Urvashi Rautela trolled for 'copying' Gigi Hadid's NMACC look

Actor Urvashi Rautela has once again made headlines for her appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival . This time, however, it is for the wrong reasons. Her recent ivory-and-gold couture look drew massive trolling online as many claimed it resembled supermodel Gigi Hadid 's iconic outfit from the 2023 NMACC gala .

Look alike Rautela's look at Cannes 2026 Rautela's outfit featured a heavily embellished blouse, intricate embroidery, and stunning jewelry. She also carried what appeared to be a plastic flower pot on her arm. The internet was quick to note that the look was almost identical to Hadid's NMACC gala outfit from 2023, leading to widespread trolling of the Sanam Re actor. Hadid's outfit was created by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Online backlash Fans surprised to see striking similarities between dresses Fashion watchdog page Diet Sabya openly criticized Rautela's fashion choice, writing, "I say URVA, you say ... sheeeee err ... GIGI???" The post quickly went viral. Netizens also joined in on the trolling, with one user commenting, "Did she think we wouldn't notice?" Another joked, "She must have done this on purpose." Another netizen quipped on Reddit, "No .. Gigi time-traveled and copied what Urvashi would be wearing in Cannes festival 2026."

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