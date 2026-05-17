Cannes: Urvashi Rautela trolled for 'copying' Gigi Hadid's NMACC look
What's the story
Actor Urvashi Rautela has once again made headlines for her appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. This time, however, it is for the wrong reasons. Her recent ivory-and-gold couture look drew massive trolling online as many claimed it resembled supermodel Gigi Hadid's iconic outfit from the 2023 NMACC gala.
Look alike
Rautela's look at Cannes 2026
Rautela's outfit featured a heavily embellished blouse, intricate embroidery, and stunning jewelry. She also carried what appeared to be a plastic flower pot on her arm. The internet was quick to note that the look was almost identical to Hadid's NMACC gala outfit from 2023, leading to widespread trolling of the Sanam Re actor. Hadid's outfit was created by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Online backlash
Fans surprised to see striking similarities between dresses
Fashion watchdog page Diet Sabya openly criticized Rautela's fashion choice, writing, "I say URVA, you say ... sheeeee err ... GIGI???" The post quickly went viral. Netizens also joined in on the trolling, with one user commenting, "Did she think we wouldn't notice?" Another joked, "She must have done this on purpose." Another netizen quipped on Reddit, "No .. Gigi time-traveled and copied what Urvashi would be wearing in Cannes festival 2026."
Past appearances
Rautela's previous look at Cannes 2026
This is not the first time Rautela has made headlines for her dramatic styling at Cannes. Earlier, she wore an embellished gown with silver crystal embroidery and sheer detailing. The look cost a whopping ₹1,500 crore, according to Rautela's representative. On the work front, the actor is currently seen in Inspector Avinash Season 2 on JioHotstar.