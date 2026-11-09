'Clickbait': Farah Khan slams reports about fire at home
What's the story
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has slammed online portals for spreading a video that falsely claimed a fire broke out at her Mumbai residence. The misleading reports left her fans worried. In response, she took to Instagram to clarify the situation and criticized the media for their irresponsible reporting. "Online portals plss BE RESPONSIBLE!! This is an under-construction building!! Clickbait can't be everything!" she wrote in her post.
Home details
What we know about filmmaker's Mumbai home
Khan resides at Oberoi Sky Heights in Lokhandwala, Mumbai.
There are no official reports of any injuries or damage to her property, Hindustan Times reported.
Recently, she had her bedroom remodeled after her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar nominated her for a bedroom makeover.
The renovation included new wooden flooring and textured chocolate-brown and marble-effect walls, giving the room an elegant touch.
Digital venture
Meanwhile, on the work front
Khan is also busy with her YouTube vlogs, which she started in 2024.
The vlogs became an instant hit due to her fun chemistry with her cook, Dilip. Their candid chats made him a social media star.
Khan has said that her YouTube earnings helped him pay off his debts.
She also recently revealed that she has completed the script for her next film and will begin shooting in December this year.
She last directed Happy New Year (2014).