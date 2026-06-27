'I was devastated': Farah Khan recalls 'Tees Maar Khan' failure

Social media backlash

'Luckily, there was no social media back then'

Khan further shared, "Luckily, there was no social media back then. There was only Twitter, and the trolling I faced there was on another level." "I felt terrible because everything eventually gets back to you. There's always one well-meaning friend who comes and tells you, 'This person said this' or 'That person said that.' I kept thinking, 'I've worked with all these people. Why is this person tearing my film apart?'"