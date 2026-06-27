'I was devastated': Farah Khan recalls 'Tees Maar Khan' failure
What's the story
Farah Khan, the acclaimed choreographer-turned-filmmaker, recently opened up about the emotional impact of the failure of Tees Maar Khan. Released 15 years ago, it was her only box-office flop, a stark contrast to her other successful ventures like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. In a recent interview with Shekhar Suman, she recalled how devastated she felt at the time. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.
Emotional impact
'It was very painful, I was devastated': Khan
Khan said, "Before Tees Maar Khan, I had no period of gloom. Everything I was doing was clicking. Tees Maar Khan was the only time when I so-called 'failed.' Now, of course, it has become a cult film." "It was very painful, and yes, at that point I was devastated. I got up from my bed only after one week."
Social media backlash
'Luckily, there was no social media back then'
Khan further shared, "Luckily, there was no social media back then. There was only Twitter, and the trolling I faced there was on another level." "I felt terrible because everything eventually gets back to you. There's always one well-meaning friend who comes and tells you, 'This person said this' or 'That person said that.' I kept thinking, 'I've worked with all these people. Why is this person tearing my film apart?'"
Career impact
Earlier, she called 'Tees Maar Khan' her darkest career phase
Earlier this year, on The Ranveer Show, Khan had also spoken about how Tees Maar Khan marked the darkest phase of her career. "It puts you on the backfoot for very long. You get over it, bounce back, and go to work, but in your mind you're always on the backfoot." "You don't have self-doubt, but people try to push you toward that."
Personal solace
People were 'happy' that I had failed, says Khan
Khan also revealed that many people in the industry were "happy" because she had failed for the first time. However, her personal life provided some solace during this challenging phase. She and her husband, editor-director Shirish Kunder, welcomed their triplets around this time, which brought them immense joy.