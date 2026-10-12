Farah offers cook's job to Cyrus for calling him fraud
What's the story
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently hit back at comedian Cyrus Broacha for calling her popular cook, Dilip, a "fraud" and "overrated." In a podcast with actor Shantanu Anam, Broacha said he found Dilip "irritating" and accused him of acting all the time. He added that he thinks Khan feeds him lines. To this, the filmmaker cheekily replied, "Cyrus, I can replace him with you."
Social media buzz
Broacha's response and netizens' take
Broacha responded to Khan's cheeky offer by asking if he should come the next day.
Their exchange drew mixed reactions online. One user suggested making an episode with him to see what Dilip has to say, while another joked that if Broacha joined her, everyone would stop watching for sure.
However, some users criticized Khan for not taking a stand for Dilip.
Podcast remarks
What exactly did Broacha say about Dilip?
During the podcast, Broacha said he found Dilip "irritating" and "overrated." He added, "I don't like that guy. He irritates me. He is like acting all the time now... The first couple of times he was nice; otherwise, he looks like a fraud to me."
However, Anam defended Dilip, saying, "You are the only person in the world who doesn't like Dilip. Dilip is lovable and sweet."
Social media sensation
Who is Dilip?
Dilip became an internet sensation after appearing in Khan's cooking and lifestyle vlogs on YouTube.
The duo's banter and kitchen antics have won over fans since she began her cooking series in 2024. Now, the cook accompanies Khan on nearly all of her visits to celebrity homes and kitchens.
Despite Broacha's criticism, Dilip remains a beloved figure among Khan's followers.