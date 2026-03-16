'Was crying constantly': Farah recalls 'Tees Maar Khan' failure

Acclaimed filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently opened up about the "darkest phase" of her career, which she attributes to the failure of her 2010 film Tees Maar Khan. Despite starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif , the movie couldn't replicate the success of her previous directorials, Main Hoon Na (2004) and Om Shanti Om (2007). In a recent episode of The Ranveer Show, she spoke about how this setback affected her.

Career impact It wasn't a good phase for me: Khan Khan said, "It puts you on the backfoot for very long. You get over it, bounce back, and go to work, but in your mind you're always on the backfoot." "You don't have self-doubt, but people try to push you toward that. Even when your film becomes a hit, people may make you feel you can do anything." "Career-wise, it wasn't a good phase for me." She added that some people were "happy" when the movie didn't do well.

Emotional aftermath I was crying constantly, says Khan Khan revealed that she was unable to get out of bed for five to six days after the film's release, crying continuously. She said, "Thankfully, there was only Twitter [and not other social media platforms] back then." "And of course, there are well-meaning friends who come and tell you who's saying what, which makes you feel even more angry and then sad and then a little panic attack because for the first time you're feeling helpless."

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