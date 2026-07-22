'Bun Tikki' director Faraz developing Rajasthan-set romance 'Saleti'

Ansari revealed to THR India that he has been working on the script of Saleti for over 10 years.

The film's title refers to a particular shade of gray, which Ansari uses as a metaphor for love.

He said, "Saleti is the in-between of black and white, which is my metaphor for the in-between of love."

"The film is about a love that transforms us without necessarily becoming a permanent part of our lives."