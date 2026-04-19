Fares, 57, dies after being found unconscious in Paris pool
Entertainment
French actor Nadia Fares has died at 57, just days after being found unconscious in a Paris swimming pool on April 11.
Her daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman, shared the sad news on April 17.
Fares known for films, mourned online
Fares was best known for films like The Crimson Rivers, Storm Warning, and War, plus last year's Toujours possible.
Fans and fellow actors have been posting heartfelt tributes online, celebrating her talent and sending support to her family.
Her passing has clearly touched many in the film community and beyond.