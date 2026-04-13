India gathers in grief to bid Asha Bhosle goodbye

The last rites of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle , who passed away on Sunday at 92, were held on Monday in Mumbai. The funeral procession started from her home in Lower Parel amid chants of Asha Tai amar rahe, and made its way to Shivaji Park in Dadar, where she was cremated with full state honors . The iconic singer's mortal remains were wrapped in the tricolor before being laid to rest.

Tributes These celebrities attended the funeral The funeral procession was showered with flowers by fans from terraces and balconies. A host of Bollywood celebrities, politicians, and sports stars paid their last respects to the icon. Among those who attended were Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, actors Tabu and Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, AR Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Asha Parekh, and Helen. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also paid his last respects.

Family and fans Family members present at the last rites Bhosle's family members, including her son Anand, granddaughter Zanai, sister Usha Mangeshkar, and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar, were also present at the last rites. The singer's body was kept at her home earlier in the day for mourners to pay their last respects. Her timeless tracks like Aao Huzoor Tumko, Jhumka Gira Re, O Saathi Re, and Yai Re Yai Re played softly in the background during this time, reported PTI.

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