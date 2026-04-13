India gathers in grief to bid Asha Bhosle goodbye
What's the story
The last rites of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at 92, were held on Monday in Mumbai. The funeral procession started from her home in Lower Parel amid chants of Asha Tai amar rahe, and made its way to Shivaji Park in Dadar, where she was cremated with full state honors. The iconic singer's mortal remains were wrapped in the tricolor before being laid to rest.
Tributes
These celebrities attended the funeral
The funeral procession was showered with flowers by fans from terraces and balconies. A host of Bollywood celebrities, politicians, and sports stars paid their last respects to the icon. Among those who attended were Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, actors Tabu and Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, AR Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Asha Parekh, and Helen. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also paid his last respects.
Family and fans
Family members present at the last rites
Bhosle's family members, including her son Anand, granddaughter Zanai, sister Usha Mangeshkar, and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar, were also present at the last rites. The singer's body was kept at her home earlier in the day for mourners to pay their last respects. Her timeless tracks like Aao Huzoor Tumko, Jhumka Gira Re, O Saathi Re, and Yai Re Yai Re played softly in the background during this time, reported PTI.
Legacy
Bhosle's illustrious career and achievements
Bhosle, who passed away due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital, had a career spanning over eight decades. She was known for her versatility, having sung memorable melodies across genres from romantic numbers and ghazals to peppy chartbusters. The singer recorded over 12,000 songs in her lifetime and was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and Maharashtra Bhushan. May she rest in peace.