Farhan Akhtar finally starts shooting RD Burman biopic
What's the story
Farhan Akhtar has reportedly commenced shooting for the much-anticipated biopic on legendary composer Rahul Dev Burman aka RD Burman, directed by Neeraj Pandey. The production team initiated the project with an elaborate song sequence near the Worli Koliwada wharf, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. A source close to the production told Mid-Day that this schedule will continue until December-end.
Production details
Makers are focusing on recreating Burman's musical moments authentically
The source further revealed that the team is focusing on recreating Burman's musical moments authentically.
"The makers are paying considerable attention to how each musical moment is recreated on screen. The idea is to take the audience into RD Burman's world rather than just narrate the events of his life."
"This leg will go on till December-end."
Director-actor partnership
Film will be an immersive experience into Burman's musical universe
Akhtar is teaming up with Pandey to ensure that Burman's world is faithfully represented on screen. Burman's iconic associations with singers Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle, and actor Rajesh Khanna are some of the key points likely to be highlighted in the film.
Expect some of Burman's musical moments for anyone curious about what made him such a legend in Bollywood music.