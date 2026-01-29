Amid 'Don 3' delay, Farhan revives Priyanka-Alia-Katrina's 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Jee Le Zaraa, which is set to star Priyanka Chopra Jonas , Alia Bhatt , and Katrina Kaif , has been on everyone's wish list since it was announced. The source said, "Jee Le Zaraa has always been special for Farhan." "With Don 3 taking time at the casting stage, he felt this was the right moment to revive discussions with the original team and push the film forward."

Production hurdles

'Jee Le Zaraa' script locked, but filming faces scheduling challenges

The script for Jee Le Zaraa is reportedly locked, but the film's production has been delayed due to scheduling conflicts among the three lead actors. The source added, "If the dates align, the film could finally go on floors in the second half of 2026." "Creatively, everything is in place, and it's now about managing schedules." Akhtar has reportedly started fresh discussions with Chopra Jonas, Kaif, and Bhatt to finalize their involvement in this highly anticipated project.