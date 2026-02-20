Farhan Akhtar to play Ravi Shankar in Beatles biopic Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

Farhan Akhtar is stepping into the shoes of sitar legend Pandit Ravi Shankar for a new four-part Beatles biopic series directed by Sam Mendes.

Sony Pictures confirmed the casting, with filming currently underway in the UK and an April 2028 release planned.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Akhtar said he feels "Honoured and grateful" to join both The Beatles's and Shankar's legacy—calling it "the stuff dreams are made of."

This marks his big Hollywood debut.