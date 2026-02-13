Farhan Akhtar to play sitar legend Ravi Shankar
Farhan Akhtar has landed the role of sitar legend Ravi Shankar in The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event, announced by Sony Pictures.
The star-studded cast also features Lucy Boynton, Morfydd Clark, and Harry Lawtey in key roles connected to the band's history.
More about the film series
This is the first time The Beatles and Apple Corps have given full music and life-story rights for a scripted film, promising a deeper look at the band's journey.
Directed by Sam Mendes, each of the four films will spotlight one Beatle's perspective—John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, or Ringo Starr—and the series has a planned theatrical window beginning in April 2028.
