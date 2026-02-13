Farhan Akhtar to play sitar legend Ravi Shankar

More about the film series

This is the first time The Beatles and Apple Corps have given full music and life-story rights for a scripted film, promising a deeper look at the band's journey.

Directed by Sam Mendes, each of the four films will spotlight one Beatle's perspective—John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, or Ringo Starr—and the series has a planned theatrical window beginning in April 2028.

If you're into music legends or epic storytelling, this is one to watch out for.