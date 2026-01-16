Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' drops on Prime Video this January (January 2026)
Farhan Akhtar's war drama, 120 Bahadur, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on January 16, 2026. If you missed it in theaters after its November 21, 2025 release, you can catch it for free with your Prime subscription.
Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, the film stars Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati alongside Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, and Ankit Siwach.
What's the story?
120 Bahadur brings to life the real events of November 18, 1962, when 120 soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment defended Rezang La during the Sino-Indian War.
The film highlights their courage and sacrifice in a key moment of Indian history—and Akhtar posted online that the film is now streaming.
How did it do at the box office?
The movie pulled in ₹20-24 crore worldwide (₹17.85 crore in India over two weeks) and received mixed reviews for Akhtar's performance, with some praising his rugged intensity and others criticizing it.