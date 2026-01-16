Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' drops on Prime Video this January (January 2026) Entertainment Jan 16, 2026

Farhan Akhtar's war drama, 120 Bahadur, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on January 16, 2026. If you missed it in theaters after its November 21, 2025 release, you can catch it for free with your Prime subscription.

Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, the film stars Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati alongside Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, and Ankit Siwach.