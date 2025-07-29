Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' set on 1962 Battle of Rezang La Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Farhan Akhtar stars in 120 Bahadur, hitting cinemas on November 21.

Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, the film dives into the true story of the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, where 120 Indian soldiers stood their ground against Chinese forces.

Alongside Akhtar, you'll see Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, and Hussain Dalal.

To play Major Bhati authentically, Akhtar went through intense military training and high-altitude prep—this one's all about honoring real heroes.