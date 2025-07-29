Next Article
Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' set on 1962 Battle of Rezang La
Farhan Akhtar stars in 120 Bahadur, hitting cinemas on November 21.
Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, the film dives into the true story of the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, where 120 Indian soldiers stood their ground against Chinese forces.
Alongside Akhtar, you'll see Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, and Hussain Dalal.
To play Major Bhati authentically, Akhtar went through intense military training and high-altitude prep—this one's all about honoring real heroes.
'120 Bahadur' is a big-screen exclusive
120 Bahadur is a big-screen exclusive—so you'll need to catch it in theaters.
The first teaser drops soon and will be shown with War 2 during Independence Day weekend.
Plus, there's a special launch event planned in Mumbai for some extra buzz.