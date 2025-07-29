Next Article
'Make it a fing party': Ozzy Osbourne's funeral wishes
Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary rocker who passed away at 76, made it clear he didn't want a sad or gloomy funeral—he wanted a party.
Back in 2011, he joked about adding playful touches like funny coffin sounds and called for his send-off to be a true "celebration."
This spirit came through during Black Sabbath's final concert in Birmingham in 2023, where Ozzy thanked fans one last time.
Ozzy's last performance was a heartfelt farewell to fans
In his later years, Ozzy openly talked about accepting the end with dignity and feeling grateful for all the happiness he'd experienced.
His last performance was an emotional farewell to his fans and music.
He leaves behind wife Sharon, six kids, 10 grandkids—and a legacy that's anything but ordinary.