'Make it a fing party': Ozzy Osbourne's funeral wishes Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary rocker who passed away at 76, made it clear he didn't want a sad or gloomy funeral—he wanted a party.

Back in 2011, he joked about adding playful touches like funny coffin sounds and called for his send-off to be a true "celebration."

This spirit came through during Black Sabbath's final concert in Birmingham in 2023, where Ozzy thanked fans one last time.