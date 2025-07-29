Manish Choudhary on joining Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom': It's a challenge
Manish Choudhary, who you might recognize from Rocket Singh and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is now part of Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited film Kingdom.
The movie, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (of Jersey fame), has been getting a lot of attention since its trailer dropped.
In a chat with the source of the article, Choudhary shared what it's been like joining this big project.
My character is central to the story: Choudhary
Choudhary revealed his character is a "pivotal role" and central to the story, calling it a real challenge.
He also described working with Deverakonda as "seamless," saying their scenes often just clicked without needing many words.
With Kingdom promising a unique cinematic journey and fans already hyped from the trailer, Choudhary's addition is only raising expectations for this pan-India release.