Manish Choudhary on joining Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom': It's a challenge Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Manish Choudhary, who you might recognize from Rocket Singh and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is now part of Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited film Kingdom.

The movie, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (of Jersey fame), has been getting a lot of attention since its trailer dropped.

In a chat with the source of the article, Choudhary shared what it's been like joining this big project.