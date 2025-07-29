Next Article
Mrunal Thakur learns dhol for 'Son of Sardaar 2'
Mrunal Thakur is getting ready for Son of Sardaar 2, hitting theaters August 1.
She shared a fun behind-the-scenes video of herself learning the dhol and thanked her team for bringing so much energy and joy to the project.
Mrunal's busy film schedule
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film brings back Ajay Devgn alongside Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, and newcomer Roshni Walia. It's a sequel to the 2012 comedy hit and promises more laughs.
After this release, Mrunal's got a packed schedule—she stars in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in October 2025 and leads Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha with Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap on December 25, 2025.
