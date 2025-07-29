'Metaphor for Khanna's lifelong need for solitude...': Author on bags

Once the biggest name in Indian cinema during the late '60s and '70s, Khanna turned his home into a symbol of stardom. Despite massive success and public adoration, his later years saw career struggles and growing isolation. He's remembered not just as a superstar but also as a family man—survived by wife Dimple Kapadia and daughters Twinkle and Rinke.

Untouched suitcases metaphor for Khanna's need for solitude: Author

Those untouched suitcases say more than you'd think.

As author Gautam Chintamani put it, they're "a metaphor for Khanna's lifelong need for solitude despite public acclaim."

It's a reminder that even icons can feel alone—and that there's often more to their stories than what we see on screen.