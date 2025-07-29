Ahan motivates me to stay fit, says Suniel Shetty

'He is learning from me and I am learning from...'

Even at 64, Shetty keeps up his workout routine but admits he's picked up new habits from Ahan—like using saunas and managing portions.

He says Ahan spends nearly two hours daily in the gym and has become "taller and leaner."

The duo motivate each other to stick to home-cooked meals and skip fried foods.

As Shetty puts it warmly, "He is learning from me and I am learning from him."