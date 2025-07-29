Next Article
Ahan motivates me to stay fit, says Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty is gearing up for Border 2, dropping January 26, 2026, with a star cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh—and his own son Ahan.
At a recent event, Shetty shared how Ahan's dedication to fitness has been inspiring for him.
'He is learning from me and I am learning from...'
Even at 64, Shetty keeps up his workout routine but admits he's picked up new habits from Ahan—like using saunas and managing portions.
He says Ahan spends nearly two hours daily in the gym and has become "taller and leaner."
The duo motivate each other to stick to home-cooked meals and skip fried foods.
As Shetty puts it warmly, "He is learning from me and I am learning from him."