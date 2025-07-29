Next Article
Sanjay Dutt's 1st look from Prabhas's The Raja Saab out
Prabhas just dropped the first look of Sanjay Dutt from their upcoming horror-comedy, The Raja Saab, and fans are loving Dutt's intense vibe.
The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar.
What's cool? It features the biggest horror Haveli set ever built in Indian cinema—a fresh move for Prabhas, who usually sticks to action or romance.
Dutt plays a character named Bhavani in the film
The Raja Saab was originally set for April but will now hit theaters on December 5.
Directed by Maruthi, it'll release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The announcement came with a vibrant poster on X (formerly Twitter).
Fun fact: it'll be going head-to-head at the box office with Vishal Bhardwaj's next movie starring Shahid Kapoor.