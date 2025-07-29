Sanjay Dutt's 1st look from Prabhas's The Raja Saab out Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

Prabhas just dropped the first look of Sanjay Dutt from their upcoming horror-comedy, The Raja Saab, and fans are loving Dutt's intense vibe.

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar.

What's cool? It features the biggest horror Haveli set ever built in Indian cinema—a fresh move for Prabhas, who usually sticks to action or romance.