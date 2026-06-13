Farrell confirms Penguin return for 'The Batman 2' October 2027
Entertainment
Colin Farrell just confirmed he's returning as the Penguin for The Batman 2, landing in theaters October 2027.
He revealed he'll appear in two scenes and described the script as "a really kind of dark and at times terrifying piece" and "it's full of feeling."
Sounds like Gotham's about to get even moodier.
Reeves attached Pattinson Stan Johansson Henry
Matt Reeves is associated with the project, with filming kicking off this spring.
Alongside Robert Pattinson, newcomers Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, and Brian Tyree Henry are joining the cast.
After exploring Penguin's rise in HBO's spinoff series, this sequel promises to dive deeper into Gotham's gritty world with even more complex characters.