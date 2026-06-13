Farrell confirms Penguin return for 'The Batman 2' October 2027 Entertainment Jun 13, 2026

Colin Farrell just confirmed he's returning as the Penguin for The Batman 2, landing in theaters October 2027.

He revealed he'll appear in two scenes and described the script as "a really kind of dark and at times terrifying piece" and "it's full of feeling."

Sounds like Gotham's about to get even moodier.