Farrhana Bhatt gets candid about participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to return, with Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt participating in the upcoming season. In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, she opened up about how her life has changed since leaving the Bigg Boss house and the new fears she has been dealing with. The show will reportedly premiere on July 21.

Life changes 'Frequently, people misinterpret me' Bhatt said, "Another fear has grown inside me. Achieving stardom transforms your life. My tasks are growing. I lack the time." "I'm unsure of how to enjoy time with my family. I'm unsure if those around me will comprehend my style." She added, "Frequently, people misinterpret me."

Show participation 'When I received the offer, I was unprepared' Bhatt confessed, "A program such as Khatron Ke Khiladi was created for me. In particular, this new season marks the beginning of a new chapter." "When I received the offer, I was unprepared. I had recently exited the Bigg Boss house. My existence was transforming." "I needed to establish myself in Mumbai...I believed I ought to skip the show this time. After that, I reconsidered." "When I found out about the show, I couldn't help myself."

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