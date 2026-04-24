Faruqui says early work and tough childhood shaped life choices
Entertainment
Comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui recently shared how his tough childhood shaped his choices.
Starting work at nine and dropping out of school at 11, he learned responsibility early.
Seeing his father work as a driver for decades made him want to take a different path, and staying away from drugs and alcohol was part of that.
Faruqui saw alcohol causing suffering firsthand
Munawar grew up next to alcohol was manufactured behind his house, which left a strong impression on him.
"I saw so much suffering due to alcohol in front of my eyes while growing up that I knew alcohol is a bad thing," he said, explaining that these experiences pushed him toward self-care and helped him break the cycle he saw around him.