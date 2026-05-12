Faruqui's wife Mehzabeen shares Instagram photos announcing birth of Barirah
Entertainment
Comedian Munawar Faruqui and his wife, Mehzabeen, just welcomed a daughter named Barirah.
Mehzabeen shared the news on Instagram with sweet photos, saying, "May Allah (SWT) bless her with strong faith and fill her life with endless barakah and mercy. Ameen."
She also explained that Barirah means "a beautiful reflection of purity, virtue and righteousness."
Faruqui family holds small terrace celebration
The family marked Barirah's arrival with a small ceremony at home, decorating the terrace with balloons and flowers.
Both Munawar's son, Mikhail, and Mehzabeen's older daughter joined in to welcome their new sibling.
After tying the knot in 2024, this growing blended family seems happier than ever.