'Farzi' Season 2 officially announced, Shahid Kapoor to return
What's the story
The much-anticipated second season of Farzi has finally been confirmed by makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The announcement was made on the show's third anniversary, with a teaser image on X (formerly Twitter) featuring counterfeit currency and the words "Round 2 in progress." Actor Shahid Kapoor will be reprising his role as Sunny for this season.
Actor's involvement
Kapoor had hinted at a sequel earlier
Kapoor, who made his digital debut with Farzi in 2023, had previously hinted at a sequel while promoting O'Romeo. He reassured fans that shooting would begin "very soon." Earlier this month, he also debuted a new hairstyle similar to Sunny's from Season 1, further confirming his return to the character.
Twitter Post
See the first look here
Second batch.... WIP...— Raj & DK (@rajndk) February 10, 2026
#Farzipic.twitter.com/9haI9a5AYX
Show's success
'Farzi' became most-watched Hindi series of 2023
Released in February 2023, Farzi became an instant hit with the audience. It emerged as the most-watched Hindi web series of 2023, attracting nearly 37.1 million viewers in its first year, per Ormax Media. The series follows Sunny, a talented but disillusioned artist who resorts to counterfeiting money to save his grandfather's failing printing press and finds himself caught in a dangerous world of crime and greed.