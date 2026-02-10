'Farzi' Season 2 officially announced, Shahid Kapoor to return

Kapoor, who made his digital debut with Farzi in 2023, had previously hinted at a sequel while promoting O'Romeo. He reassured fans that shooting would begin "very soon." Earlier this month, he also debuted a new hairstyle similar to Sunny's from Season 1, further confirming his return to the character.

Show's success

'Farzi' became most-watched Hindi series of 2023

Released in February 2023, Farzi became an instant hit with the audience. It emerged as the most-watched Hindi web series of 2023, attracting nearly 37.1 million viewers in its first year, per Ormax Media. The series follows Sunny, a talented but disillusioned artist who resorts to counterfeiting money to save his grandfather's failing printing press and finds himself caught in a dangerous world of crime and greed.