'Fast & Furious' franchise exhibition coming to LA museum

Starting March 14, 2026, the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA is celebrating 25 years of Fast & Furious with a special car exhibition. Running through April 2027, the show brings together some of the most unforgettable rides from the franchise's first film and beyond.

Cars from original 'Fast & Furious' film to beyond Fans can check out Paul Walker's iconic orange Toyota Supra, Vin Diesel's classic Dodge Charger and Mazda RX-7, Michelle Rodriguez's Nissan 240SX, Devon Aoki's pink Honda S2000, and more.

It's basically a dream lineup for anyone who grew up loving these movies.

Exhibition launch event will feature guest appearances, panels, more The launch event on March 14 will feature a multi-floor car show (with a Tokyo Drift tribute), guest appearances, panels, awards, and merch.

Regular tickets are available; VIP passes score you lounge access, swag bags, and food.