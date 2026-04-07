Fast paced 'Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku' on Amazon Prime Video Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

Looking for a fast-paced thriller to stream? Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku just dropped on Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows a group trying to escape disaster before 10:30am with the clock ticking and they realize they are being watched.

It's all about quick thinking and high-stakes decisions.