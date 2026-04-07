Fast paced 'Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku' on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Looking for a fast-paced thriller to stream? Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku just dropped on Amazon Prime Video.
The story follows a group trying to escape disaster before 10:30am with the clock ticking and they realize they are being watched.
It's all about quick thinking and high-stakes decisions.
Rao Gomatam Patel lead, Veerapaneni produces
Chaitanya Rao, Abhinav Gomatam, and Hebah Patel lead the cast, with production by Rama Krishna Veerapaneni (Mango Mass Media).
While it's got a middle-of-the-road IMDb rating (five/10), if you're into suspenseful stories with lots of adrenaline, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.